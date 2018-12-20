20 Stores and 20 Restaurants in the Rockies Open on Boxing Day

Once the Christmas festivities have passed, people are ready to get out of the house on Boxing Day. To make sure you know where you can shop or have a bite to eat, here is a list of restaurants and shops in Canmore and Banff open on Boxing Day.

Banff Restaurants

Wild Bills – Open with regular hours with The Brent Lee Band is playing from the 26th – 29th. Nourish Bistro – Check out their Christmas Eve Eve Party on the 23rd. They will be open with regular hours and awesome vegetarian food on Boxing Day. Saltlik – Want a delicious steak? This steakhouse will be open until late on Boxing Day. Tooloulous – Offers one of the best breakfasts in town and you can have it on Boxing Day. The Waldhaus – Their pub and restaurant will be open with regular hours. The Vermillion Room – Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, but consider reserving a table in advance. Pacini – Craving Italian? These guys will be open all day on Boxing Day. Coyotes – Southwestern goodness served all Boxing Day. Indian Curry House – Get delicious curry here from 11 to 11. Silver Dragon – Banff’s best Chinese restaurant will be open on Boxing Day.

Banff Shops

Smartwool – The best in Merino wool clothing is open on Boxing Day. They will also be donating to Protect Our Winters, an organization that seeks to advocate climate action, though the sales of their Snowboard Lite Elite Socks. Buffalo Nation Luxton Museum – Open 365 days a year! Come in and see Indigenous heritage objects. Proceeds from the gift shop help support the museum. The North Face – Come in for their Boxing Day sale 30- 40% off select merchandise. Banff Gondola – Hosting family games and fun from 10 am – 1 pm from the 24th – 30th. Don’t miss caramel apple decorating from 10 am – 1 pm on the 26th – 30th. Also, check out their mulled wine bar open daily from 2 – 5 pm on the 24th – 30th. The Lux Cinema – They will be offering 4 shows daily for the holidays. 2 matinees and 2 evening screenings for each movie. Open Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year Eve. Cascade Shops – Banff’s biggest shopping centre will be open for business on Boxing Day. Lolë – Open for Boxing Day and be sure to expect a sale. Patagonia – Open on Boxing Day with regular hours. Chateau Mountain Sports – Retail store is open for business at the Banff Springs. Snowflake – Both the Sundance and Banff Springs locations will be open. 20% off sale happening at the Banff Springs location.

Canmore Restaurants

Marietta’s – Open for business with normal hours and serving great food on Boxing Day. Iron Goat – Open with regular hours, so come in and enjoy the food and views on Boxing Day. Patrino’s – Open at 7 am for breakfast. Tavern 1883 – Open and featuring a Boxing Day party with DJ Juice after Wednesday night Trivia. The Drake Pub – Open for Boxing Day with $5/lb wings. Chez Francois – Stop in for a fantastic, breakfast lunch or dinner on Boxing Day. Table Food + Drink – Open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Come in and try a custom charcuterie board. Famous Chinese – Canmore’s fantastic Chinese restaurant is open on Boxing Day. Gaucho – Come in for a unique dining experience from 5-10 pm on Boxing Day. Craig’s – Open on Boxing Day from 7 am until 3 pm.

Canmore Shops

Wild Life Distillery – Come in for awesome botanical spirits on Boxing Day. Sports Experts – Check out their Boxing Day sale. Valhalla Pure – Open on Boxing Day from 11 am – 6 pm with a sale of 10 – 50% off select items. Tin Box – Open for business on Boxing Day. Raw Distillery – Open on Boxing Day with bottle sales of select spirits. Ammonite Factory – Open for business from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on Boxing Day. Café Books – Open on Boxing Day from 11 am to 5 pm. Canadian Tire – Open from 8 am to 9 pm pick up their Boxing Day sale flyer for all the deals. Alpenrose Market – Open from 10 am to 6 pm and 10% off purchases of $100 or more. Rocky Mountain Soap – Open from 930 to 8 pm with a special promotion

By Derrick Szuszkiel