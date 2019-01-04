By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jan. 17 to Feb. 3, 2019 For an evening spent on the edge—of your seat, that is—head to the PuSh International Performing Arts Festival. Now in its 15th year, the annual fest celebrates groundbreaking theatre, dance, music and visual arts in 26 works by globetrotting artists from 13 countries. This year’s line-up features six world premieres, including contemporary dance by MACHiNENOiSY, and Afrobeat-infused dub poetry by D’bi. Not to be missed: Zvizdal (pictured), a provocative documentary that follows an elderly couple who refused to leave the Chernobyl exclusion zone. Get ready to bend your boundaries.