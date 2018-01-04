Unlock the Adventure at Escape! Whistler

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2017



Karen Mizukami and Kori Klusmeier first noticed the trend of escape rooms while travelling around Europe. They then spent ages planning one of their own, developing a challenge of just the right level of difficulty—or so they thought. During test runs, participants were never able to complete more than a third of the scenario before time ran out. The couple have clearly perfected their craft now, and their four escape rooms are constantly busy. Locals who solved all four clamoured for a new challenge, so Mizukami and Klusmeier recently dismantled their very first room and set up a brand-new one. Each room is as elaborate as a small film set—complete with dramatic lighting and a soundtrack—and its secrets are more closely guarded than a Game of Thrones script. Are you smart enough to follow the clues and crack the codes? Find out at Escape! Whistler.