November 3rd, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Whistler > Timeless Treasures

Timeless Treasures

By CHLOË LAI

Striking and environmentally conscientious jewellery makes a perfect souvenir.

Bring home a piece of the Pacific Northwest with Jodi Stark’s elegant jewellery, made from reclaimed wood. Treasures salvaged from beaches and scrap piles are given new life as one-of-a-kind wearable art that celebrates the natural beauty of the West Coast. Accentuated with sterling silver details and strung from delicate chains, these reclaimed maple, black walnut, arbutus and cherry wood pieces are as timeless and unique as the memories you’ll make during your visit. Find yours at the Audain Art Museum or online at www.jodistark.ca.

