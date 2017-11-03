By CHLOË LAI

Bring home a piece of the Pacific Northwest with Jodi Stark’s elegant jewellery, made from reclaimed wood. Treasures salvaged from beaches and scrap piles are given new life as one-of-a-kind wearable art that celebrates the natural beauty of the West Coast. Accentuated with sterling silver details and strung from delicate chains, these reclaimed maple, black walnut, arbutus and cherry wood pieces are as timeless and unique as the memories you’ll make during your visit. Find yours at the Audain Art Museum or online at www.jodistark.ca.