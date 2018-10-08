  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
October 8th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Whistler > Tee Time for Teens and Tweens

Tee Time for Teens and Tweens

By SHERI RADFORD
Oct. 2018

Mini golf at the Family Adventure Zone (Photo by Mike Crane/Tourism Whistler)

No babysitter? No problem. At Nicklaus North Golf Course, Whistler Golf Club and Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club, juniors can play for free when accompanied by a paying adult (check with each club for rules and restrictions). For even more putting time, the Family Adventure Zone at the base of Blackcomb Mountain offers mini golf (pictured)—along with trampolines, go-karts, a batting cage and more, so there’s no chance of hearing the dreaded childhood refrain of “I’m bored!”

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Whistler COVERAGE

, ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.