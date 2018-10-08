Tee Time for Teens and Tweens

By SHERI RADFORD

No babysitter? No problem. At Nicklaus North Golf Course, Whistler Golf Club and Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club, juniors can play for free when accompanied by a paying adult (check with each club for rules and restrictions). For even more putting time, the Family Adventure Zone at the base of Blackcomb Mountain offers mini golf (pictured)—along with trampolines, go-karts, a batting cage and more, so there’s no chance of hearing the dreaded childhood refrain of “I’m bored!”