Summer Days in Squamish

Indulge an appetite for adventure—or fresh local fare—in the town of Squamish

By SHERI RADFORD

Jul. 2018

See & Do

Just an hour’s drive from Whistler, Squamish has a well-earned reputation as the outdoor recreation capital of Canada. Visit the Squamish Adventure Centre to get oriented, then leave the city behind and venture into the great outdoors.

Hiking, trail running, mountain biking, bouldering, kiteboarding and windsurfing are just a few of the ways you can work up a sweat. Rock climbers come from all over the world to tackle the Stawamus Chief, the second-largest granite monolith on the planet. Rafters explore the Elaho and Squamish rivers with the Squamish Rafting Company. Whole families channel their inner monkeys at the Rope Runner Aerial Adventure Park, with its 50 high-wire challenges, including rings of madness, rolling logs, monkey bars and a spiderweb climbing net.

Mellower activities await at the Squamish Farmers’ Market, which brings fresh produce and artisan goods to downtown every Saturday. The West Coast Railway Heritage Park attracts train enthusiasts of all ages who explore the huge collection of vintage locomotives. The peak of the Sea to Sky Gondola boasts breathtaking views of Howe Sound and the mountains, and during the summer it hosts regular concerts, yoga classes and other family-friendly activities; it’s also the perfect starting point for hikes ranging from easy to challenging.

Eat & Drink

You’re sure to work up an appetite after all those adventures. The Wigan Pier is known for its huge selection of savoury pies (including shepherd’s, beef and onion, and curried chicken) and perfectly crispy fish ’n’ chips. Fergie’s Cafe is the place for brunch—think bennies, hashes, sandwiches and breakfast bowls—and the sun-drenched patio is especially popular on a hot summer’s day. The Joinery is a casual spot that champions the locavore movement, using local and organic ingredients as much as possible. More upscale but just as friendly, The Salted Vine Kitchen & Bar uses Ocean Wise seafood, beef from Pemberton, produce from Brackendale and other local ingredients in its ever-changing line-up of seasonal creations.

If a nice cold drink is more what you’re seeking, head to Backcountry Brewing for craft beers paired perfectly with Neapolitan-style pizzas. Howe Sound Brewing Company serves handcrafted pours alongside top-notch pub snacks such as poutine, wings, burgers and pizza.

Cheers to Squamish adventures!