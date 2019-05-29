Summer Adventures Unleashed

Awesome outdoor activities for every type of traveller

By CHLOË LAI

June 2019

The Laid-Back Explorer

Every inch of Whistler is packed with showstopping views, but some vantage points are extra awe-inspiring. Lace up those walking shoes to explore the Whistler Summit Interpretive Walk, home to postcard-worthy backdrops such as the inukshuk (a stone figure traditionally used by the Inuit) and Black Tusk. Or step into an iconic red gondola at the record-breaking Peak 2 Peak for 360-degree views of, well, everything. (Pro tip: catch the glass-bottomed gondola.) Want to soak up scenery, serenity and sunshine all at once? Unroll your yoga mat at one of the many local parks for solo asanas, or call Whistler Eco Tours for group classes at picturesque Alta Lake—on stand-up paddleboards, no less.

The Off-Road Adventurer

Intrepid explorers seeking a true escape from the everyday may have a hard time deciding which road “less travelled by” best suits their adventurous spirit. For an equine expedition through the lush forests, fields and rivers of nearby Pemberton, saddle up with Adventures on Horseback or Copper Cayuse Outfitters. Rev your engines and roar through breathtaking backcountry scenery on high-octane RZR tours with The Adventure Group Whistler. Or shred over 70 single- and double-track lift-serviced trails at Whistler Mountain Bike Park—home to more terrain than any other bike park on the continent, even before last season’s Creekside expansion. Prefer to let the pros show off? Catch the gravity-defying antics at international mountain bike festival Crankworx (Aug. 9 to 18). For splashier sightseeing, pile into a raft with the Squamish Rafting Company. Paddlers of all ages get front-row seats to wild, wet fun on the Cheakamus River, while adrenaline junkies battle thrilling rapids on the fast-flowing Elaho River.

The High-Flying Daredevil

If traipsing around a mountaintop isn’t quite dizzying enough, it’s time to get those feet off the ground. For a monkey’s-eye-view of the Pacific Northwest’s temperate rainforest, swing by the Treetop Adventure Course. Or get swept off your feet by The Sasquatch at Ziptrek Eco Tours—this 2-km (1.2-mi) zipline is the longest in North America, making it almost as exciting as an actual Bigfoot sighting. Dynamic duos head to Superfly Ziplines to soar through the scenery side by side on dual cables. At Whistler Bungee, thrill-seekers answer the age-old question “If all of your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?” by flinging themselves from a pedestrian bridge 50 m (160 ft) above the glacier-fed Cheakamus River.