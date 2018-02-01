By CHLOË LAI

Winter 2018

In Whistler, winter truly is the most wonderful time of the year. The proof is in the powder: this world-class mountain resort gets an average of 81 snow days per year, totalling 11 m (37 ft) of fresh white fluff. What you do with this frosty bounty is up to you: build an army of snowmen, slice through glittering ski runs or watch delicate flakes drift by as you settle in for après-ski cocktails on a heated patio. And you’re welcome to catch as many snowflakes on your tongue as you like, because there’s plenty more where that came from.