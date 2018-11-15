  • eat
November 15th, 2018
Ski Heaven: Upcycled Souvenirs

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Nov. 2018

Wine rack by Ski Heaven

Here’s just the thing for those eagerly awaiting powder-covered peaks: Ski Heaven. The local company aims to keep discarded skis and snowboards out of landfills, and in homes where they inspire a love of schussing year-round. The upcycled objects range from wall-hangings and picture frames to wine racks and coat hooks. The best part? Ready-made pieces can be delivered anywhere in Whistler within a day. And customized pieces can be shipped worldwide. Better set aside some suitcase space. Find them online here.

