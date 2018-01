By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Various dates, Feb. to Mar. 2018 In Shannon Ford’s works, all that glitters is not gold. Paintings by the artist such as “Noble Buffalo” (pictured) also sparkle with diamond dust, brilliant-cut rubies and rainbow moonstones—for vibrant results fit for a jewellery box. Find the jeweller-turned-painter’s pieces at Mountain Galleries, including showings at two winter exhibits: New Work by Shannon Ford (Feb. 10 to 17) and Process (Mar. 10 to 31). Positively brilliant.