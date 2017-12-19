  • eat
where.ca > British Columbia > Whistler > Scenic Serenity at Scandinave Spa

Scenic Serenity at Scandinave Spa

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Dec. 2017

Scandinave Spa takes hydrotherapy to new heights. (Photo: Joern Rohde)

Maybe it’s the Nordic-style baths or the forested surroundings, but a trip to Scandinave Spa is truly transportive. The spa-goers’ mantra here: sweat, shiver, repeat. First, raise your temperature in a eucalyptus steam room, dry sauna or outdoor saltwater pool. Then, make a splash in a cold plunge pool to flush toxins and release endorphins. The final step is spent in a tranquil relaxation room or by an outdoor fireplace, before repeating the ahhhh-inspiring process again—and again. Additional indulgences include massage treatments and bites at the on-site cafe. It’s the kind of place where you’ll want to soak and stay awhile.

