By SHERI RADFORD

Mar. 2018

For the best pretzels and currywurst this side of Berlin, look no further than Handlebar. This lively spot opened last winter, and its superb (and ever-changing) selection of local craft beers has made it a hit with locals and visitors alike. Don’t miss Sunday brunch, where the Handfuller breakfast sandwich more than lives up to its name. Consider the resto a little slice of Germany, with no plane travel required.