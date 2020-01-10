No Skis (or Boards) Required

For a perfect day off the slopes, try one—or all—of these activities. There’s snow much fun to be had!

By HANNAH POAROS-MCDERMOTT

Jan. 2019

Peak Perspectives

Ride the Peak 2 Peak Gondola on a dizzying 4.4-km (2.7-mi) journey between Whistler and Blackcomb. Feeling adventurous? Catch the extraordinary glass-bottomed gondola and peek down at the powder-covered alpine fairyland 436 m (1,430 ft) below.

Organic Oasis

Need to chill out? Soak up magical mountain views from a rooftop hot tub at The Spa at Nita Lake Lodge. There are a plethora of tranquil treatments on offer, too: hydrafacials, massages, body scrubs, manicures and more.

Glide to Gold

Put your skating skills to the test on the outdoor ice rink at Whistler Olympic Plaza. With free admission, $6 skate rentals and an Olympic-ring backdrop, it’s a frosty family favourite all winter long.

Indoor Discoveries

Escape the freezing temperatures outside with a visit to the inspiring and interactive exhibits at the Whistler Museum. Snap a selfie with a real Olympic torch, marvel at the original gondola, and learn fascinating facts about the resident black bears.

Ready, Set, Go!

Challenge your friends to a playful, giggle-inducing race at Whistler Olympic Park in the picturesque Callaghan Valley, where you can whiz down the sledding hill on a saucer or toboggan.

Glow in the Dark

Looking for some extra sparkle? Go for a snowy stroll in Whistler Village, where 5,000 strings of colourful, twinkling lights—that’s 350,000 LED bulbs—illuminate nearly 300 trees.