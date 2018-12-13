  • eat
December 13th, 2018
Whistler

New Gondola and Chairlifts at Whistler Blackcomb

By CHLOË LAI
Dec. 2018

Fresh bluebird powder turns under the Whistler Gondola (Photo by Mike Crane/Tourism Whistler)

Whistler Blackcomb is no slouch. The resort regularly occupies top spots in SKI magazine’s annual rankings, scoring points for everything from awesome après activities to great terrain variety. And they just keep raising the bar. A recent $66-million upgrade gives snow-seekers faster access to fresh powder on both mountains via improved Catskinner and Emerald chairlifts and an all-new Blackcomb Gondola. The gondola’s sleek 10-passenger cabins shuttle 4,000 people up the mountain every hour—over 25,000 people a day—the highest capacity in North America. Looks like there’s room for everyone at the top.

