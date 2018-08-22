Move Over, Après-Ski: It’s Time for Après-Bike

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

After a day spent tearing up trails on two wheels, bikers head down the mountain for après festivities—a ritual that’s thankfully no longer reserved just for skiers. For the full experience, find a bustling patio a sliding-stop’s distance from the base of Whistler Mountain to watch downhillers make their final descent. Top spots include Garibaldi Lift Co. and Longhorn Saloon for pub fare and pitchers, and Black’s Pub for the line-up of craft beer. Trust us: it’s the most fun you can have with your bike armour on.