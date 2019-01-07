  • eat
January 7th, 2019
Mountaintop Tastes at Whistler Blackcomb

Mountaintop Tastes at Whistler Blackcomb

By CHLOË LAI
Jan. 2019

Roundhouse Umbrella Bar (Photo by Justa Jeskova/Tourism Whistler)

Even the most dedicated skiers and snowboarders need to refuel. Fortunately, there’s no need to abandon the scenic slopes—there are plenty of delicious options at high altitude, all offering great views. On Blackcomb, indulge in fully loaded Belgian waffles at Crystal Hut or fine cuisine and flights of wine at Christine’s. On Whistler, sample Ocean Wise seafood at Steeps Grill & Wine Bar or I-can’t-believe-it’s-all-veggie fare at Raven’s Nest. Looking for a liquid lunch? Sip a Caesar cocktail at the glass-walled Roundhouse Umbrella Bar (pictured) while soaking up 360 degrees of Coast Mountain scenery. You may never want to come down.

