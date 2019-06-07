Mountain Magic: Vallea Lumina

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

At Vallea Lumina (Jun. 7 to Oct. 13), a nighttime walk in the woods isn’t eerie—it’s enchanting. Located on Cougar Mountain, this immersive after-dark experience transforms the old-growth forest into a magical trail, where the trees talk and campfires come to life. The after-dark alchemy is another of The Adventure Group’s memorable offerings, although they had a little help from Montreal-based Moment Factory, a multimedia studio that’s collaborated on everything from Cirque du Soleil to Madonna’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Visitors to this interactive light-and-sound display are first sworn in as rangers, tasked with finding two hikers who mysteriously disappeared into the woods. Follow their trail deeper into the forest, and take note as it transforms, becoming more ethereal with every step. The 1.5-km (0.8-mi) trail takes about an hour to complete—it all depends on how much ooh-ing and ahh-ing you do along the way. And to make the trek even easier, a free shuttle operates from Whistler. Let the magic begin.