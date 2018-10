By SHERI RADFORD

Oct. 2018

What’s better than a Lululemon store? An even bigger Lululemon store. This mecca for yoga and running enthusiasts recently underwent a renovation and expansion. Local artist Kris Kupskay created the eye-catching mural in the men’s area, and seats in the fitting area were crafted from the original space’s wooden columns. The end result is stunning, just like you’d expect from this stylish West Coast brand.