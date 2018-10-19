In Peak Spirits: Mountaintop Cocktails

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Oct. 2018

If there ain’t no mountain high enough to keep you from a great cocktail, you’re in luck: Sidecut’s cocktail program features the talents of celebrity mixologist Lauren Mote. Inspired by mountain ranges from around the globe, the spirited round-up includes the London Mountain (Whistler Mountain’s original name), spiked with vodka, “hygge chai,” black currant, aromatized wine and wildflower honey. Or the Volcan de Fuego, a delicate rum creation that comes enveloped in a cloud of applewood smoke. They’re sips worth climbing a mountain for—luckily you can find them right here.