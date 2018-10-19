  • eat
October 19th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Whistler > In Peak Spirits: Mountaintop Cocktails

In Peak Spirits: Mountaintop Cocktails

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Oct. 2018

The London Mountain cocktail at Sidecut at the Four Seasons Resort Whistler

If there ain’t no mountain high enough to keep you from a great cocktail, you’re in luck: Sidecut’s cocktail program features the talents of celebrity mixologist Lauren Mote. Inspired by mountain ranges from around the globe, the spirited round-up includes the London Mountain (Whistler Mountain’s original name), spiked with vodka, “hygge chai,” black currant, aromatized wine and wildflower honey. Or the Volcan de Fuego, a delicate rum creation that comes enveloped in a cloud of applewood smoke. They’re sips worth climbing a mountain for—luckily you can find them right here.

