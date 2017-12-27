Shop Local at the Made in Whistler Market

By CHLOË LAI



Dec. 16 to Mar. 31, 2017 For one-of-a-kind keepsakes infused with mountain spirit, go straight to the source: the Made In Whistler Market. Every Saturday, local artisans gather to showcase their handmade wares. Find everything from pottery and fine art to jewellery and artisanal foods, all created by folks with deep roots in the great outdoors. The vibe may be laid-back, but the designs are thoughtful—fall in love with eco-friendly pieces such as timeless ponchos by Re:creation Designs (pictured), crafted from end-of-roll designer fabrics and accented with scrap-leather details. It’s limited-edition fashion at its finest.