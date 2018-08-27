  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
August 27th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Whistler > Get Steppin’: Self-Guided Tour of Whistler Village

Get Steppin’: Self-Guided Tour of Whistler Village

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Aug. 2018

Whistler Village in the summer (Photo by Mike Crane/Tourism Whistler)

If your boots are made for walking, put in your earbuds for a self-guided podcast tour of Whistler Village. Two narrators, including CBC Radio’s Shelagh Rogers, take listeners on a journey through the Village, sharing stories and anecdotes every step of the way. By the tour’s end, you’ll have fun and useful facts on everything from public art to historic bank heists to Whistler’s sister city in Japan. Are you ready, boots? Then start walking. Click here to download the tour.

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Whistler COVERAGE

, ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.