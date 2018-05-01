Get Crafty: Locally Distilled Spirits

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

May 2018

Would you like to take your time in Whistler and bottle it? Then save suitcase space for small-batch spirits with local flavour. At Gillespie’s Fine Spirits, savour tipples such as Sin Gin with its locally foraged botanicals, and Raspberry Gin that’s crafted with BC berries. Pemberton Distillery is famed for the award-winning Schramm Vodka—made from potatoes sourced from just down the road—as well as more creative options like the Barrel-Aged Apple Brandy that boasts BC-based fruit. Now that’s souvenir-savvy.