Fun & Frugal in Whistler

By CHLOË LAI

Mar. 2019

It doesn’t take much to have a great time in Whistler: this winter wonderland is packed with wallet-friendly fun for all. Hop aboard the free Village Shuttle and get off at Olympic Plaza to skate on the outdoor rink, let kiddos play in the sledding area and pose for souvenir snaps with the Olympic rings. Stick around for family-friendly après activities, or head to Skier’s Plaza for the Fire and Ice Show, where skilled skiers and snowboarders soar, twist and flip through flaming hoops. Visit www.whistler.ca to download a self-guided podcast tour of Whistler Village, or a map that points out spectacular public art pieces. The best things in life really are free.