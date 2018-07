By CHLOË LAI

Jun. 2018

If you feel like Whistler’s turquoise lakes and gorgeous glaciers put the “awe” in “awesome,” you’re not alone: local artist Vanessa Stark feels it, too. She channels this sense of wonder into whimsical paintings, as well as eco-friendly, locally produced apparel. Her tank tops, hats and custom-made leggings (pictured) are perfect for outdoor adventures of every kind. Find her creations at the Whistler Farmers’ Market or online at www.vanessastarkart.com.