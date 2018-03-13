Fifi’s Bistro: Tastes Like Home, But Better

By CHLOË LAI

Mar. 2018

Outdoor adventures call for hearty home-cooked meals. That’s where Fifi’s Bistro comes in. Made-from-scratch fare and warm, rustic decor make this cozy spot feel like dining in your best friend’s living room—assuming your best friend serves Ocean Wise seafood, bakes fresh pastries and breads daily, and knows how to make stellar flat whites on a top-of-the-line espresso machine. The menu changes seasonally, but covers all the bases: half of the dishes are deliciously vegetarian, and there’s always fresh-baked gluten-free bread on offer. Plus, floor-to-ceiling windows bring the mountains inside, so you can fuel up without missing any of the action. Now that’s worth writing home about.