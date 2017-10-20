By CHLOË LAI

Countless travellers have fallen for Whistler’s natural good looks—here are some ways to keep it lush by making your visit environmentally friendly: Make the most of that fresh mountain air by walking or cycling everywhere. Check bin labels to see whether items are compostable or recyclable before putting them in the trash. Carry reusable water bottles and shopping bags so you can sip glacier-fed tap water while loading up on locally designed souvenirs. And come back soon, because visitors like you are part of what makes Whistler beautiful.