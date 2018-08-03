Deep Roots: First Nations Art in Whistler

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Whistler Mountain officially opened in 1966, but its history goes back much further—thousands of years, in fact. Explore the area’s roots at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre (pictured). Here, hand-carved canoes, baskets, art and First Nations–inspired fare are complemented by traditional drumming and storytelling. Next, visit the Audain Art Museum for the incredible collection of First Nations art, both historical and contemporary. And just across from the museum, spot “A Timeless Circle” by Coast Salish artist Susan Point. First carved in cedar, then cast in bronze, each of the 86 faces is unique—a celebration of diversity.