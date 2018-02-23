Cultural Connector: a Self-Guided Tour of Art in Whistler

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Feb. 2018
Excited to explore Whistler’s art scene? If you’re on the Cultural Connector, you’re on the right path. This scenic walking route links six of the resort’s coolest cultural venues: the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, Audain Art Museum, Whistler Public Library, Whistler Museum, Maury Young Arts Centre and Lost Lake PassivHaus. Along the way, discover public art like Susan Point’s “Timeless Circle,” plus local lore and points of interest. Pick up a map from the Whistler Visitor Centre (page 39) or one of the six venues to embark on a self-guided tour. Art admirers, lace up your walking shoes.