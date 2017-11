By SHERI RADFORD

Whether you’re a Canadian or you just want to dress like one, Roots has something for you. Founded in 1973 in Ontario, the company is virtually synonymous with the True North Strong and Free. Especially popular this year is the Cooper Canada Kanga Hoody (pictured), part of the Canada 150 collection that celebrates the country’s sesquicentennial. Consider it Canadian camouflage: slip one on, grab a hockey stick and a beer, and you’ll blend right in, eh.