By SHERI RADFORD

Mar. 2018

It’s true that every dog has its day—especially in Whistler. To give your pampered pooch extra exercise and a chance to socialize with canine chums, call Alpine Dogs (604-902-9663). Their adventure hikes are great for high-energy hounds who feel comfortable in a group, while their private walks and in-room sitting are ideal for pups with special needs or who just want a little extra attention. Either way, Rover or Spot is guaranteed to be dog-tired by day’s end.