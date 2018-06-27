By the Numbers: Mountain Biking

Mountain biking has picked up speed in Whistler, and there’s little wonder why: the terrain and trail systems are some of North America’s most epic

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jun. 2018

1

When it comes to terrain, Whistler Mountain Bike Park comes out on top—the alpine playground boasts more than any other bike park in North America.

70

The bike park has 70 trails serviced by five lifts, and in 2018, the Creekside expansion will add another five trails to the already impressive line-up.

150

The Peak Zone in Whistler Mountain Bike Park, located on the tippy-top of the mountain, allows only 150 advanced riders per day in order to keep the terrain top-notch.

300

Double- and single-track cross-country trails around Whistler stretch for nearly 300 km (186 mi), with the bulk concentrated on adrenaline-friendly Whistler Mountain.

780

The bike park’s Air Zone has 780 sq m (8,400 sq ft) of huge foam pits and wooden ramps—basically an indoor playground for aspiring Danny MacAskills and Matt Joneses.

1,507

The lift-serviced vertical on Whistler Mountain Bike Park tops out at 1,507 m (4,946 ft). Those who don’t mind an additional ascent via pedal-power can head higher still, to 2,182 m (7,160 ft).

312,636

Last year, 312,636 thrill-seeking spectators attended Crankworx, also known as the “Superbowl” of mountain biking. Last year’s event had 1,100 pro athletes racing and riding their way to victory.