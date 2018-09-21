  • eat
September 21st, 2018
Whistler > Bucket List: Bungee Jump Over a Glacier-Fed River

Bucket List: Bungee Jump Over a Glacier-Fed River

By JILL VON SPRECKEN
Sep. 2018

Photo by Mike Crane/Tourism Whistler

What do actor Zac Efron, comedian Rick Mercer and Paralympian Rick Hansen have in common? They’ve all taken the plunge with Whistler Bungee. The high-octane attraction draws thousands of thrill-seekers each year, including a few famous faces. Whether you leap, free-fall, swan-dive—or backflip, like Zac Efron—from 50 m (160 ft) above the glacier-fed Cheakamus River, the exhilaration and old-growth-forest views are the same. And if you can cross “celebrity spotting” off your bucket list at the same time, all the better.

