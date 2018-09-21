Bucket List: Bungee Jump Over a Glacier-Fed River

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

What do actor Zac Efron, comedian Rick Mercer and Paralympian Rick Hansen have in common? They’ve all taken the plunge with Whistler Bungee. The high-octane attraction draws thousands of thrill-seekers each year, including a few famous faces. Whether you leap, free-fall, swan-dive—or backflip, like Zac Efron—from 50 m (160 ft) above the glacier-fed Cheakamus River, the exhilaration and old-growth-forest views are the same. And if you can cross “celebrity spotting” off your bucket list at the same time, all the better.