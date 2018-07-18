Bold & Beautiful: Audain Art Museum

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Amazing architecture, history and natural wonders—oh yes, and inspiring art—can all be found at the Audain Art Museum. On the walls: Michael Audain’s stunning private collection, which highlights the philanthropist’s profound fascination with BC art from the past 200 years. See Emily Carr’s exquisite landscapes, contemporary photographs by Rodney Graham, and rare First Nations art, including James Hart’s monumental “The Dance Screen (The Scream Too)” (pictured). Even the building itself is noteworthy, designed to defer to, rather than dominate, the natural surroundings. Consider it a cultural tour de force.