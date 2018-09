By CHLOË LAI

Even adrenaline junkies need a day off: when it’s time to slow down, you can soak up 360 degrees of glorious scenery from a stand-up paddleboard. Stable and easy to navigate, these boards are perfect for first-time paddlers. Book a lesson with Backroads Whistler or Whistler Eco Tours, both of which also offer SUP yoga classes. Or slip away from the crowds and paddle out to the middle of the lake for a sunny savasana on your own. Namaste.