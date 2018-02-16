Arc’teryx: Well-Dressed In Every Weather

By SHERI RADFORD

The forecast can change in an instant here, from sun to rain to snow, then back again. Fortunately, the Codetta Coat from Arc’teryx has you covered. Made from Gore-Tex fabric, it keeps out rain and snow but looks more stylish than most waterproof jackets. It’s lightweight and breathable for warm days, and also roomy, to fit cozy layers underneath in cold weather. The double back vent ensures a comfy fit. Plus it’s long enough to keep your derrière dry in a downpour, yet light enough to fold up small in a suitcase. In other words, the ultimate travel jacket.