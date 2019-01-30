Alpine Escape for Foodies

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Jan. 2019

For a post-piste vibe that’s serene and scenic, head to Aura in Zen-like Nita Lake Lodge. Outside are views of a gorgeous glacier-fed lake, while inside the modern decor includes bold-and-beautiful artworks like “Dynamic Herd,” seven brightly coloured galloping deer sculptures. On the plate, find farm-fresh, seasonal ingredients prepared with French flair, like roasted beet salad with horseradish crème fraîche or butternut squash farro risotto. Picturesque and peaceful—now that’s to our taste.