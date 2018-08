By JILL VON SPRECKEN

If you’re dreaming of la dolce vita, look no further than Il Caminetto. The Whistler stalwart recently underwent a makeover, and the result is a room as fresh and contemporary as the modern Italian cuisine. Under the careful eye of executive chef James Walt, who also oversees the award-winning kitchen at Araxi, the reimagined menu is sure to satisfy even the pickiest of palates. Buon appetito!