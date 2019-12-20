25 Things We Love About Whistler

Especially in Wintertime

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2019

1. Hitting the slopes of Whistler and Blackcomb for an epic day of skiing.

2. Hurtling down the world’s fastest ice track in a bobsleigh or skeleton at the Whistler Sliding Centre.

3. Finding the pristine powder—including 173 glaciers and 475 runs—with Whistler Heli-Skiing.

4. Zooming along four breathtaking ziplines, side by side with a buddy, at Superfly.

5. Getting an adrenaline rush by leaping off a bridge 50 m (160 ft) above the glacier-fed Cheakamus River with Whistler Bungee.

6. Learning how to mush a team of eager sled dogs through the backcountry with Canadian Wilderness Adventures or Blackcomb Snowmobile.

7. Donning a parka to step into Bearfoot Bistro’s Ketel One Ice Room, the coldest vodka-tasting room on the planet. Cheers!

8. Admiring snow-capped mountains, alpine lakes and lush forests from high in the sky with Blackcomb Helicopters, then landing on Rainbow Mountain’s 12,000-year-old glacier.

9. Remembering the excitement of the 2010 Winter Games at the Whistler Olympic Plaza.

10. Learning all about the fascinating history and culture of the Squamish and Lil’wat peoples at the magnificent Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre.

11. Snowshoeing along the trails at Lost Lake Park, making sure to pause occasionally to admire Mother Nature’s handiwork.

12. Indulging our inner lumberjacks at Forged Axe Throwing, where toques and plaid shirts are recommended for the full Canuck experience.

13. Catching the big one—instead of lamenting the one that got away—while ice fishing with Pemberton Fish Finder.

14. Tearing through the backcountry on a snowmobile with The Adventure Group.

15. Dashing through the snow with Blackcomb Sleigh Rides, then finishing up with a mug of hot chocolate by a crackling fire.

16. Getting a bird’s-eye-view of old-growth forests on a TreeTrek tour with Ziptrek Ecotours, which includes nine dizzying treetop bridges, suspended stairways and more.

17. Sampling all the stellar West Coast cuisine, preferably while bundled up on a patio.

18. Strapping on cross-country skis and gliding through Whistler Olympic Park with the whole family.

19. Seeing majestic bald eagles up close on a river-rafting trip with Squamish Rafting Company.

20. Playing in the snow and catching snowflakes on our tongues.

21. Climbing the walls at The Core, a family-friendly indoor-climbing gym.

22. Feeling like a kid again while whooshing down the mountain at the Coca-Cola Tube Park.

23. Travelling by helicopter and then snowmobile to reach The Blue Room, where a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience awaits: a feast served in an ice cave.

24. Curling up by a roaring fire with a new page-turner from Armchair Books.

25. Skiing all day, then partying all afternoon and evening thanks to Whistler’s rockin’ après scene and abundance of nightlife options.