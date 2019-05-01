2019 Where to Dine Awards: Whistler

By SHERI RADFORD

May 2019

Critics’ Choice

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

Il Caminetto

If you’re dreaming of la dolce vita, look no further than Il Caminetto. The Whistler stalwart closed for a few months to undergo a complete makeover, complete with new owners and a new fireplace. The end result is a room as fresh and contemporary as the modern Italian cuisine. Under the careful eye of executive chef James Walt, who also oversees the award-winning kitchens at Araxi and Bar Oso, the reimagined menu is sure to satisfy even the pickiest of palates.

Readers’ Choice

FINE DINING

Araxi Restaurant + Oyster Bar

FINALISTS Bearfoot Bistro; Rimrock Cafe

CASUAL DINING

Bar Oso



FINALISTS Caramba! Restaurante; 21 Steps Kitchen & Bar

APRÈS-SKI

Dusty’s Bar & BBQ

FINALISTS Garibaldi Lift Co. Bar & Grill; The Brewhouse

