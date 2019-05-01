2019 Where to Dine Awards: Whistler

By SHERI RADFORD
May 2019
Critics’ Choice
BEST NEW RESTAURANT
If you’re dreaming of la dolce vita, look no further than Il Caminetto. The Whistler stalwart closed for a few months to undergo a complete makeover, complete with new owners and a new fireplace. The end result is a room as fresh and contemporary as the modern Italian cuisine. Under the careful eye of executive chef James Walt, who also oversees the award-winning kitchens at Araxi and Bar Oso, the reimagined menu is sure to satisfy even the pickiest of palates.
Readers’ Choice
FINE DINING
FINALISTS Bearfoot Bistro; Rimrock Cafe
CASUAL DINING
FINALISTS Caramba! Restaurante; 21 Steps Kitchen & Bar
APRÈS-SKI
FINALISTS Garibaldi Lift Co. Bar & Grill; The Brewhouse
To see winners from the Vancouver Where to Dine Awards, click here.
To vote for your favourite Vancouver and Whistler restaurants in our 2020 Where to Dine Awards, click here. You could win an overnight trip to Victoria, including a luxury sailing experience with V2V Vacations and one night’s stay at the Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort.