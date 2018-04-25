2018 Where to Dine Awards: Whistler

Voted on by Where’s globetrotting readers, our annual dining awards fete the best of the best on the Whistler restaurant scene

By SHERI RADFORD

Critics’ Choice

BEST NEW RESTAURANT

Hunter Gather

Foodies almost never have the same opinion about anything. Casual or fine dining? Quick eats or slow food? Organic or conventionally grown? Fortunately, everyone can agree on Hunter Gather. For a year now, this friendly spot in Whistler Village has been satisfying diners with its menu divided into “hunter” (beef brisket, chicken shawarma, pulled-pork sandwich, smoked meat on rye) and “gather” (veggie bowl, falafel, lentil burger, grilled cheese), with a bonus “go fish” category (smoked salmon, steelhead chowder, fillet of smoked steelhead). Poutine, corn bread, charcuterie and cheese boards, and sticky toffee cake round out the menu. One more thing everyone agrees on: the impressive roster of local craft beers and wines, best consumed on the huge patio.

Readers’ Choice

FINE DINING Araxi Restaurant + Oyster Bar

FINALISTS Bearfoot Bistro; Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar.

CASUAL DINING Caramba! Restaurante

FINALISTS The Mexican Corner; Earls Kitchen + Bar.

APRÈS-SKI Dusty’s Bar & BBQ

FINALISTS Longhorn Saloon & Grill; Garibaldi Lift Co. Bar & Grill.

