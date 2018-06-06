15 Things to Love About Summer in Whistler

Fall head over heels for summer activities, from sunny skydiving to serene spa retreats

By CHLOË LAI

Jun. 2018

1. Snapping photos of local bears—from a safe distance, of course—on a wildlife viewing tour.

2. Sabering a bottle of champagne at Bearfoot Bistro.

3. Ooh-ing and aah-ing over the incredible views from the world-record-breaking Peak 2 Peak Gondola.

4. Soaring high above the mountaintops and valleys on an unforgettable flightseeing tour by plane or helicopter.

5. Melting away worries and awakening the senses at Scandinave Spa.

6. Exploring art and culture at the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre, Whistler Museum and Audain Art Museum.

7. Discovering locally made treasures at the Whistler Farmers’ Market.

8. Gliding through glacier-fed lakes and rivers on a white-water raft, canoe, kayak or stand-up paddleboard.

9. Taking a relaxing walk, hike or electric-bike ride to a lakeside picnic.

10. Zooming down the Whistler Sliding Centre’s bobsleigh track at up to 90 km (56 mi) per hour.

11. Channeling our inner acrobats and conquering more than 40 obstacles on the Treetop Adventure Course.

12. Riding through a labyrinth of forested backcountry trails on horseback, by ATV or in a Jeep.

13. Digging into world-class cuisine and sipping wine while taking in awe-inspiring views on a patio.

14. Ramping up the adrenaline with bucket-list activities like bungee jumping, skydiving and ziplining.

15. Partying with hundreds of new friends at an outdoor festival or concert, or cheering from the sidelines at a sweat-fuelled sporting event.