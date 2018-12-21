10 Years of Whistler Wonders: From the Winter Olympics to the Longest Ziplines

A lot has changed since we first launched Where Whistler in 2008. Read on for a few of our favourite events, adventures and openings from the past 10 years

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Dec. 2018

Whistler Olympic Park (2008), located in the postcard-worthy Callaghan Valley. It hosted cross-country skiing and ski jumping events during the 2010 Winter Olympics, and today it’s a destination for outdoor adventures.

The record-breaking Peak 2 Peak Gondola (2008), which broke three Guinness World Records when it first opened: the world’s longest continuous lift system, the highest lift of its kind, and—only recently lost its claim to—longest unsupported span.

The stunning Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre (2008), which is dedicated to the history and culture of the Squamish and Lil’wat Nations. Here, First Nations art and hand-carved canoes are complemented by traditional drumming and storytelling.

The 2010 Winter Olympics. Co-hosted with Vancouver, it was the biggest party the resort town had ever seen. (That’s what happens when the whole world is invited.) Today, you can still explore the legacy that was left behind.

Bearfoot Bistro’s Ketel One Ice Room (2010), the coldest vodka-tasting room in the world. Slip on a parka and sample from the over 50 sub-zero spirits kept at a chilly -32 C (-25 F).

The tranquil Nordic-style baths at Scandinave Spa (2010). Bliss out in a sauna or hot pool, flush toxins with a cold plunge, then rest in a solarium or by a fireplace. Repeat the ahhhh-inspiring circuit as necessary.

The longest tandem zipline in Canada (2013), found at Superfly. This epic ride is over a kilometre long and reaches speeds of 100 km (62 mi) per hour. At Ziptrek (page 22), the summer-only Sasquatch line tops out as the longest in Canada and the US.

The Sea to Sky Gondola (2014) in nearby Squamish. The summit, 885 m (2,900 ft) above picturesque Howe Sound, offers more than just great views: it’s also a jumping-off point for snowshoeing, tubing and other outdoor adventures.

All the incredible art at the Audain Art Museum (2016). Philanthropist Michael Audain’s stunning private collection highlights his fascination with BC art from the past 200 years. Take in Emily Carr landscapes, Rodney Graham photography and rare First Nations art in a gallery space that’s designed to defer to, rather than dominate, the natural surroundings.

The thrilling Cloudraker Skybridge (2018), one of the highest suspension bridges in North America. At 2,000 m (6,560 ft) above sea level, this warm-weather attraction is a real nail-biter.