10 Awe-Inspiring Whistler Adventures

Don’t leave Whistler without crossing a few of these once-in-a-lifetime experiences off your bucket list

By SHERI RADFORD

Dec. 2018

1. Hop in a helicopter to reach The Blue Room, a cathedral-like ice cave nestled in the mountains. In this unforgettable setting, lucky guests feast on champagne, caviar served on snow, oysters from Vancouver Island, and other delectable treats.

2. At the Whistler Sliding Centre, hurtle headfirst down the world’s fastest sliding track on a skeleton bobsled, reaching a speed of up to 100 km (62 mi) per hour. Or experience 125 km (78 mi) per hour with a few fearless friends in a four-person bobsleigh.



3. Soar high through the magnificent old-growth forest on a zipline with Superfly or Ziptrek Ecotours.



4.Leave the hustle and bustle behind and find the truly pristine powder with Whistler Heli-Skiing.



5. Get the ultimate adrenaline rush with Whistler Bungee. Either solo or in tandem with a thrill-seeking pal, jump off a bridge 50 m (160 ft) above the glacier-fed Cheakamus River.



6.Spend 11 minutes travelling between the peaks of Whistler and Blackcomb mountains on the record-breaking Peak 2 Peak Gondola. If you’re feeling adventurous and not at all acrophobic, wait for one of the two glass-bottomed cars.



7. Practise sabering a champagne bottle at Bearfoot Bistro. The perfect swashbuckling technique? Use a ceremonial sword to lop off the bottle’s collar, without spilling a drop of champagne—or losing any limbs.



8. Alternate between hot tubs, cold pools, saunas, massages and long, leisurely naps at Scandinave Spa. Relaxation, complete silence and the great outdoors add up to some unparalleled R&R.



9. See snow-capped mountains, alpine lakes and lush forests from high in the sky with Blackcomb Helicopters, then land on Rainbow Mountain’s 12,000-year-old glacier.



10. Learn how to mush a team of eager sled dogs with Canadian Wilderness Adventures or Blackcomb Snowmobile.