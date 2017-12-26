  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
December 26th, 2017
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Zest Japanese Cuisine Reopens as Yuwa

Zest Japanese Cuisine Reopens as Yuwa

By TIM PAWSEY
Dec. 2017

Clockwise from top: ohitashi bok choy, tuna with nori sauce, spicy salmon tartare, kusshi oyster and soy-roasted duck. (Photo: KK Law)

Long-time West Side destination Zest now sports a new moniker: Yuwa Japanese Cuisine, a fitting showcase for the Tokyo-honed talents of chef Masahiro Omori. The chef embraces local ingredients such as yuzu-citrus-marinated BC sablefish, or ling cod pâté and prawn wrapped in nori and tofu skin then deep-fried. Veal cheek is simmered in hatcho-miso stock, while peppered Berkshire pork is served with spinach gomae, yuzu-pepper paste and Pommery mustard. To go along, well-chosen wines and the city’s best selection of artisan sake.

For more from Tim Pawsey, visit hiredbelly.com

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.