Zest Japanese Cuisine Reopens as Yuwa

By TIM PAWSEY

Dec. 2017

Long-time West Side destination Zest now sports a new moniker: Yuwa Japanese Cuisine, a fitting showcase for the Tokyo-honed talents of chef Masahiro Omori. The chef embraces local ingredients such as yuzu-citrus-marinated BC sablefish, or ling cod pâté and prawn wrapped in nori and tofu skin then deep-fried. Veal cheek is simmered in hatcho-miso stock, while peppered Berkshire pork is served with spinach gomae, yuzu-pepper paste and Pommery mustard. To go along, well-chosen wines and the city’s best selection of artisan sake.

