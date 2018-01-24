  • eat
  • shop
  • see
  • go
  • stay
  • daytrip
  • map
  • calendar
  • transport
  • weather
  • currency
  • tofrom
January 24th, 2018
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Yaletown Destination: Cioppino’s

Yaletown Destination: Cioppino’s

By TIM PAWSEY
Jan. 2018

At Cioppino’s, chef Pino Posteraro serves up specialties such as lemon-saffron risotto with wild prawns. (Photo by KK Law)

For top-tier Italian, head to Cioppino’s, where star chef Pino Posteraro works wonders in his finely tuned open kitchen. Flavours run the gamut, from pan-roasted sablefish, roasted lobster tails with sausage, and Tuscan-style rib-eye with arugula and parmesan, to veal osso buco Milanese and, of course, namesake cioppino with spicy bouillabaisse broth and rouille. The always attentive service is as precise and detail-driven as the cuisine. As for the cellar, the chef has a formidable palate and is a master of food and wine pairing, with a wide-ranging list to match the menu.

For more by Tim Pawsey, visit hiredbelly.com

arrow graphic

OUR FULL Vancouver COVERAGE

, , ,

Comment on this article

Comments are closed.