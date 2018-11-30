Winter Wonderland at Granville Island

By JILL VON SPRECKEN

Dec. 2018

Various dates Hear those sleigh bells jinglin’? Follow them to Granville Island, where festive frolics await. Hunt for perfect presents on Santa’s Village Tour (Dec. 1 to 16). On weekends, Santa’s elves take shoppers on guided tours of the island’s stores and galleries for a chance to win prizes. (On weekdays, the tour is self-guided.) Enjoy seasonal shows like A Charlie Brown Holiday Double Bill or Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley (both to Dec. 30). And share breakfast—and Christmas wishes—with Kris Kringle himself on Dec. 15 at Dockside. What are you waiting for? Giddy up, let’s go!