Where to Dine Awards 2018: Les Dames d’Escoffier Trailblazer

Les Dames d’Escoffier Trailblazer Award 2018

Mary Mackay

Co-Owner & Director of Product Innovation & Quality Assurance

Terra Breads

Les Dames d’Escoffier is an organization of women leaders in food, beverage and hospitality whose mission is education, scholarship and philanthropy. Here’s why Les Dames recommended Mary Mackay of Terra Breads for this award:

“Co-founding Terra Breads in 1993, Mary introduced Vancouver to the open-production bakery (with glass walls instead of brick or concrete) and reaffirmed our love for artisan baking. Not only successful in business, Mary partners to present Joy of Feeding (a fundraiser for UBC Farm), elevating the role of home cooks by featuring their recipes in the public arena. Terra Breads’ commitment to community support continues with ongoing contributions of personal excellence, offering ongoing training, a creative environment and opportunity. Hers is a true story of how to succeed by using your skills with grace and kindness.”