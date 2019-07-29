Where There’s a Will

By CHLOË LAI

To Sep. 21, 2019 The Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival turns 30 this year, and it’s coming out with (prop) guns blazing. A Wild West–themed The Taming of the Shrew transports the comedic battle of wills to cowboy country. A young woman defies the societal norms of 1940s India in All’s Well That Ends Well. A ruthless warrior reclaims her honour in a postmodern rendition of Coriolanus. Witty one-liners and a lawbreaking lover take centre stage in a delightful adaptation of Oscar Award–winning Shakespeare in Love. Performed beneath the big white tents at waterfront Vanier Park, this season promises to go off with a bang.