August 19th, 2019
where.ca > British Columbia > Vancouver > Vancouver Art Gallery: Ways of Seeing

Vancouver Art Gallery: Ways of Seeing

By CAROLINE TOTH

“Obsession” by Vikky Alexander (Gift of the artist, Dr. Doug Foster, Bill Jeffries and Ian Wallace. Image courtesy of the Vancouver Art Gallery)

To Jan. 26, 2019 Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and the Vancouver Art Gallery’s summer exhibits are sure to have you seeing things differently. Vikky Alexander: Extreme Beauty (to Jan. 26) is the Canadian artist’s first retrospective, featuring over 80 works from throughout her career. Alexander’s photographs, collages and installations explore themes of nature and artificiality, critiquing consumer culture and subverting public spaces such as shopping malls and designer gardens. Robert Rauschenberg 1965-1980 (to Jan. 26) highlights pieces that Rauschenberg produced as his focus shifted from New York–inspired collages—made using media clippings and found objects—to more overtly abstract textile works. In both shows, the artists blur the lines between mediums to reimagine how we see the world. Now that’s a beautiful sight to behold.

