Broadway Across Canada: Waitress

By SHERI RADFORD

Nov 12 to 17, 2019 Jenna is a pregnant waitress who dreams of a better life, far away from her small town and her abusive husband. The only thing that gives her solace is baking pies. She learns about a pie-making contest that might just be the answer to her prayers—but an affair with her gynecologist muddles her situation even more. Waitress is based on the beloved 2007 film starring Keri Russell and Nathan Fillion. The Broadway production made history when it debuted in 2016, thanks to the show’s all-female creative team. Experience this empowering and uplifting musical at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, and enjoy a little slice of happiness at the same time. The best part? Zero calories.